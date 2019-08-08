PM Imran to chair first meeting of National Development Council today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the first meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) to review the current economic situation in the country, on Thursday (today).

According to details, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will participate in the NDC meeting as a member along with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan.

The other members of the NDC including Chief Ministers of all four provinces, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Federal Minister for Finance, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Federal Minister for Commerce, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries, Production and Investment will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will be briefed on measures adopted to revive country’s economy. The National Development Council will hold discussion on various development projects in the country. The meeting will also review progress on investment in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had established the National Development Council on June 13. Former finance minister Asad Umar was also named as a member.