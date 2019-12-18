PM Imran to chair PTI core committee meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting on Wednesday (today) evening.

The premier will chair the session in Islamabad. Senior party leadership, including Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, has been invited for the meeting.

The core committee will hold consultations over the situation that has developed following the special court’s verdict of sentencing former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case and devise the future strategy.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) had on Tuesday announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.

During the hearing, Justice Seth said that ex-president has been found guilty of violating the Article 6 of the Constitution by clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.