PM Imran to launch ‘10 bn tree plantation drive’ today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch ‘10 billion tree plantation drive’ on Saturday (today) in Nankana Sahib.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will plant a sapling at the forest reserve in Balloki to launch the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive.

While talking to local news channel, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmed told that 10,000 saplings would be planted by 25,000 school children along with the prime minister to launch the tree plantation campaign.

He said the district administration had retrieved 2,500 acres of government land from illegal occupants.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said 2500 acre land had been retrieved from land mafia in the city. “For the first time in the history of Pakistan a land is reclaimed to grow it into a jungle by planting trees,” he said.

The jungle would eradicate the issue of smog-like weather in Lahore in the future, he said.

The Lahore High Court on January 31 sought details of the government policy on tree plantation across Punjab.