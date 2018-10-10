PM Imran to launch 5 million housing project today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the 5 million housing project on Wednesday (today) with the named Apna Ghar Authority at PM House.

According to reports, registration of the houses will also be started from begin today. However, they said that registration for the houses does not entail allotment and will only identify those in need.

Reports said that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been given the task of collecting data to identify those in need.

Further, areas, where low-costing houses can be built, will also be identified. “The private sector has been made part of the housing project to give recommendations on completing the project in five years,” the sources added.

Initially, the pilot project will be launched in seven cities which include Faisalabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

Last month PM Imran had announced he will take ownership of the initiative in order to ensure smooth implementation and remove any administrative bottlenecks.

