PM Imran to leave for Qatar today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Qatar on a two-day visit today (Monday).

PM Imran Khan is visiting the country on the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

During his visit, PM Imran will meet the Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. Issues of mutual interest will be discussed during the meetings, according to Qatari ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri.

The prime minister will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.