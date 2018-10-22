PM Imran to leave for Saudi Arabia today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on Monday (today) to participate in the two-day “Future Investment Initiative (FII),” conference.

The FII is scheduled to start on Tuesday and PM Imran is visiting on the special invitation of King Salman.

PM will aim to highlight the country’s economic potential and to attract investment and will also call on King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The meeting for the Future Investment Initiative (FII), to be held from Oct. 23 to 25, will look at “projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential.

The conference, called “Davos in the Desert,” will host leading businesspeople, investors, corporate giants, representatives of hi-tech industry and major media outlets in one platform.

Advertisements