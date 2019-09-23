PM Imran to meet US President Trump today

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet United States President Donald Trump on Monday (today).

PM Imran Khan will expose Indian atrocities and human rights’ violations in occupied Kashmir, particularly after unilateral abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution through a rushed presidential decree on August 5.

He will also highlight violations of International Law under imposition of stringent curfew and communications blackout in the disputed Himalayan valley.

Besides, matter pertaining to bilateral relations between Pakistan and the U.S. will also be discussed in the meeting with Trump.

On the breakfast, PM Khan will meet British Prime Minister Borris Johnson and later hold another meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s address to the Council of Foreign Relations has also been scheduled for the day.

Importantly, the premier will address United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan is scheduled to meet Swiss President Ueli Maurer, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, World Bank President David Malpass and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

With full energy, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, 27 September, deliver an address to the UN General Assembly and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

He will pull the world’s attention towards the longstanding Kashmir dispute between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India.

“This is mission Kashmir for the prime minister and for Pakistan (…) his message will be clear: the occupation must end, and a peaceful solution found for the Kashmir dispute. He will highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer a suffocating lockdown and a brutal occupation,” said Ambassador Lodhi, adding the prime minister would meet world leaders and the UN secretary general.

This is the prime minister’s first General Assembly visit and “he will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the UN,” the ambassador said.