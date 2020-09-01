PM Imran to reach Lahore on a day-long visit today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Tuesday) to hold key meetings.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold one on one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and major decisions likely to be taken during the meeting.

The premier will also meet the provincial ministers, MPAs, MNAs, cabinet members, and senior bureaucrats during his stay in the provincial metropolis.

He will get briefings from concerned departments on development projects and 2-year performance of the provincial government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would be given a detailed briefing on the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government will present its two years performance before the people in a ceremony planned tomorrow (Wednesday).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the ceremony who will also address the Punjab government’s performance. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present a review of departmental performance and the ceremony will be attended by ministers, secretaries and others.