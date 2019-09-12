PM Imran to travel to Saudi Arabia later this month

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to travel to Saudi Arabia later this month.

According to sources, the prime minister will travel to Saudi Arabia before his visit to United States where the prime minister will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister is expected to meet important leaders, sources added.

PM’s visit will be very important in context of regional situation arising after revoking of article 370 by India.