PM Imran to unveil special package for Karachi tomorrow

Ishaq Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a special package for Karachi arrive on Saturday with the aim to resolve the port city’s civic and infrastructure problems after the torrential rain badly damage the provincial capital infrastructure.

According to local news channel report, Prime Minister will visit Karachi on Saturday and he will address a press conference at the Governor House at 1:30pm.

The PM Imran Khan will announce Karachi Transformation Plan in the press conference. The port city was badly affected by the recent torrential rain as it inundated the streets and roads of the city. The residents of Karachi are still facing hard times as the rain water completely destroyed their routine lives activities.

Report claimed that PM Imran will also visit Pakistan Stock Exchange and will meet Industrialists, Businessmen and traders. The premier is also expected to meet leaders of the coalition parties.

Earlier on Thursday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said in a tweet that Karachi’s development is a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity. “PM Imran Khan is committed to restore the glory of Karachi as the city of lights.”

Similarly, while talking to local news channel, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that they have agreed in principle over a package for Karachi and consultation over the funds have been completed.

Asad Umar added that projects for Karachi were under discussion for past some time, however, there was no mechanism to implement them.