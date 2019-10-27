PM Imran to visit Lahore, Nankana Sahib on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will tomorrow (Monday) arrive in Lahore and Nankana Sahib on a day long visit.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Imran Khan will preside over meetings on health reforms, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and law and order situation.

He will be briefed on the latest health condition of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and MIT Act.

The prime minister will lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.