PM Imran urges public to wear masks to contain spread of coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday once again rejected the closure of businesses, industries, and other economic activities in view of rising novel coronavirus cases during its second wave in Pakistan.

Talking to media here in Lahore, the prime minister said that Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, urging the public to wear face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

“Covid infections are rapidly increasing and this will increase pressure on our hospitals. The situation can become worse if we did not take precautions,” warned the prime minister.

