PM Imran visits ISI Secretariat after a long break

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat here Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution’s role for national security, stability and prosperity.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present, a PM Office statement said.

ISI Director General Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the dignitaries.

A comprehensive briefing followed the discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s national interest.

PM directs no leniency for profiteers, hoarders: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned not to show any leniency towards the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertilizer in the country, said it hoarding could adversely affect the crop production for Rabi season.

He also instructed to ensure the supply of fertilizer to the farmers.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had introduced farmer friendly policies for the first time in the country’s history as they were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He directed for launching an effective public awareness campaign to dispel the rumours about Urea shortage.

The meeting was informed that an average fertilizer supply of 19,000 metric tons per day was ensured during the last week as an additional 1,000 MT/day had been added.

It was informed that the Federal Cabinet had approved the import of 100,000 MT of Urea from China on the government-to-government basis at almost half price from the current international market rate.

Regarding the anti-smuggling measures, it was informed that 92,845 bags of Urea, that were being smuggled, had been confiscated by the provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting was further told that a dedicated monitoring cell in the Ministry of Industries was monitoring the fertilizer situation that had helped in Urea tracing and price control.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, executives from fertilizer manufacturing companies and senior officers attended the meeting, where chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined via video link.