PM Imran wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday wished a speedy recovery and good health to his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, who is suffering from COVID-19.

The premier took to Twitter and said coronavirus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge.

Mikhail Mishustin had on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said he has to “observe self-isolation” to protect his colleagues, suggesting a temporary acting PM.

Putin swiftly signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as a temporary replacement.