PM Imran’s favorite quotes on Prophet Muhammad PBUH by French writer

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday took to Twitter and shared one of his favourite quotes about beloved Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him by French writer, poet and politician Alphonse de Lamartine.

“If greatness of purpose, smallness of means, and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare compare any great man in history with Muhammad? The most famous men created arms, laws, and empires only. They founded, if anything at all, no more than material powers which often crumbled away before their eyes. This man moved not only armies, legislations, empires, peoples, dynasties, but millions of men in one-third of the then inhabited world; and more than that, he moved the altars, the gods, the religions, the ideas, the beliefs and the souls.”

One of my favourite quotes about our beloved Prophet PBUH. pic.twitter.com/ro8pYJbQn5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2020

The premier shared his views following blasphemous caricatures in France and French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement which hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world.

PM Imran had also penned a letter on Wednesday to the leaders of all the Muslim countries, urging them to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states especially Western states.

He wrote, “Today, we are confronting a growing concern and restlessness amongst our Ummah as they see the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks, through ridicule and mockery on our beloved Prophet PBUH in the Western world, especially Europe. The recent statements at the leadership level and incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran are a reflection of this increasing Islamophobia that is spreading in European countries where sizeable Muslim populations reside.

“In addition, in Europe mosques are being closed, Muslim women are being denied their right to wear clothing of their choice in the public domain even as nuns and priests continue to display their religious clothing and covert and overt discrimination is widespread against Muslims living in these countries. I believe the leadership in these countries, often acts out of lack of understanding of the intrinsic deep passion, love and devotion Muslims all over the world have for their Prophet PBUH and their divine book the Holy Quran.

“As a result a dangerous cycle of actions and reactions are set in motion. Hurtful actions result in reactions from Muslims as they see their faith and their beloved Prophet targeted which results in further discriminatory actions by governments against Muslim populations in their states, resulting in marginalization of Muslims and the creating of space for radical, far-right groups to exploit the situation. On the other side, the resulting marginalisation leads to radicalization and this vicious cycle continues to create increasing space for extremists on all sides.

“In this environment, it is incumbent on us as leaders of the Muslim world to collectively take the lead in breaking this cycle of hate and extremism, which nurtures violence and even death. We, as leaders of Muslim polities, must take the initiative to call for an end to this cycle of hate and violence. I urge all our Muslim leaders as a collectivity, to raise our voice and explain to the leadership of the non-Muslim, especially western states, the deep-seated reverence and love all Muslims feel for their divine book, the Holy Quran, and for our Prophet PBUH. It is time to reach out to “the other” and end cycles of violence bred of ignorance and hate.

“We must explain to the Western world that value systems differ for different social and religious and ethnic groups in the world. For Europeans and the Jews the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom, has led to many Western, especially European states, to criminalizing any act of criticism or questioning of the Holocaust. We understand and respect that.

“However, there has to be an understanding by the Western world of giving a similar respect to Muslims, who have also seen their people killed in mass numbers from Bosnia to Iraq to Afghanistan, to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, but for whom the pain and hurt is greatest when we see attacks on our faith and our beloved Prophet PBUH through mockery, ridicule and even abuse. In fact, blasphemy against any Prophet of Islam, Christianity or Judaism is unacceptable in our faith.

“The time has come for the leaders of the Muslim world to take this message with clarity and unity to the rest of the world, especially the Western world so an end is put to Islamophobia and attacks on Islam and our Prophet PBUH. The world cannot continue on this hate spiral, which only benefits extremists agendas on all sides and results in polarized societies and violence. Our faith is guided by peace and tolerance as practiced in Riyasat-i-Madina and in accordance with Misaq-i-Madina (the Treaty concluded by our Prophet PBUH between Muslims and Jews). It is our responsibility to inform the world of this spirit and core of our faith Islam.”

Courtesy: Dunya