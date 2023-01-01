PM: Imran’s speeches behind attacks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lay in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past one year.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood. Imran Khan had also relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting Army Chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9. “Listen to his speeches and you will get your answers,” the prime minister tweeted with a hashtag #SayNoTo9thMay.

Shehbaz approves conferment of Sitara-i-Imtiaz on mountaineer Naila Kiani: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the conferment of civil award Sitara-i-Imtiaz on renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani in recognition of her achievement to successfully summit the world’s highest peak Mount Everest.

The Prime Minister’ Office issued a notification, containing the prime minister’s approval for conferment of the award on the mountaineer who is second Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, after Samina Baig who summited the peak in 2013. The PM Office has directed the Cabinet Secretary to complete all the formalities in this regard.

Earlier, the prime minister, had announced to confer Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Naila Kiani as she brought laurels to Pakistan, through her achievement.