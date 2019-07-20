PM Imran’s US visit possesses great importance: Humayun Akhtar Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Humayun Akhtar Khan, on Saturday highlighted that the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to United States (US) is having significant important.

“Islamabad desires strong ties with all world powers on basis of equality and balance, however, national interest will be prioritised at any forum,” the politician said.

“Promotion of trade became the most vital top in each visit of PM Imran Khan to foreign countries. During his recent visit to the US, the premier will definitely hold talks over bilateral trade between both countries,” he added.

Humayun Akhtar Khan reiterated that the present government has set up the direction of its foreign policy and also grabbed successes. He added that the government is in talks with various countries to sign trade pacts.

He said that PM Imran’s US visit has possessed significant importance for the region especially for Afghanistan reconciliation process. The politician said that PM Khan is a brave leader and he would not neglect national interests during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan departed in a commercial flight for his official visit to the United States.

Since assuming office, it is the first state visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

During his three-day visit, PM Khan will call on President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.