PM in Shenzhen on five-day official visit to China

F.P. Report

SHENZHEN: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Shenzhen, on the first leg of his official five-day visit to China.

Upon arrival at the airport, he was welcomed by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Luo Huanghao.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior Ministers of the Cabinet are accompanying the Prime Minister in his first official visit to China since assuming office.

Shenzhen is the first stop during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China.

During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, the Prime Minister and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Pakistan-China Business Conference in line with his vision to support, promote and lead collaboration between the businessmen of the two countries.

A business delegation of leading Pakistani businesspersons will attend the Conference for collaboration with the influential Chinese counterparts.

Shenzhen is the hub of China’s innovation, technology and research led companies and enterprises.

The visit to Shenzhen aims to bolster economic cooperation in export-oriented innovation-led advanced technologies, high-tech development and Information and Communication Technologies.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, in his message on social media platform X, said he has landed in Shenzhen on the first leg of his official visit to China at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif said he is impressed by the city’s skyline and development that symbolizes modern day China.

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to his engagements with the provincial authorities, business community and industry giants in Shenzhen before proceeding to Beijing for official talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders and high officials.