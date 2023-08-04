PM inaugurates Aerospace Science & Technology Park

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) established with the collaboration among the government, international companies and private sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Air Force for initiating the project, which augured well for activities related to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Chief Executive Officer of NASTP Air Commodore Dr Liaquatullah, in his briefing, told the participants that the PAF had achieved numerous successes in the field of aerospace technology.

He said the institution had established research and development centers for the capacity building of new generation. “This is a project of national and strategic importance and will provide ecosystems, besides providing multifaceted benefits.” He said the project, which had been completed in record time, would prove to be a milestone for the country’s self-reliance in aerospace technology.

He said the Pakistan Air Force was pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve self-reliance. The project comprised three campuses with the first one housing private sector companies, second one featuring cyber, AI and IT companies, and the third one was meant for aircraft, space, sensors and Expo center, he added. Liaquatullah said all of the NASTP had been declared a special zone and would enjoy several key benefits including subsidies, tax/customs duty exemptions, besides acting as platform with great networking opportunities.

The Air Chief had already directed to launch the second phase to establish the facilities at city and university levels, he added. The National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) was an integral project of the Aviation City Pakistan and would provide eco-system of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in the aviation, space, IT and cyber domains. NASTP was a pioneer organisation in the country that was approved by the Government of Pakistan as ‘a project of strategic national importance’ led by the Pakistan Air Force in creating opportunities for joint work by industry, academia and the government, turning it into a technology ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that being rich with immense scenic beauty, particularly the Northern Areas, Pakistan could turn the resources into a great opportunity. The prime minister was addressing the launching ceremony of the “Salam Pakistan” brand and e-portal that would help promote tourist attractions across the world and guide tourists.

He said Pakistan was a great place for promoting tourism and cultural heritage. He instructed his Advisor on Tourism Awn Chaudhry to do maximum efforts to promote tourism, though the government was about to complete its term very soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the advisors as well as the government officers not to interact merely with their counterparts but also those from other countries which had excelled in tourism, cultural heritage and other fields. “Allah Almighty blessed our country with great natural resources of scenic beauty all over Northern Areas, which can be converted into a great opportunity,” he remarked.

In his address, Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry said to promote the soft image of the country worldwide, the PTDC had developed a well-coordinated strategic approach for best utilization of the available resources with focus on building the image of Pakistan as one of most tourist friendly countries in Asia. He said the launching of Tourism Brand for Pakistan was an important step in achieving the goal. The name “SALAM PAKISTAN” is selected as Tourism Brand for Pakistan.

The objectives of Tourism Brand of Pakistan include building the image and perception of Pakistan as a safe, secure, friendly and hospitable nation, promoting the country as an attractive tourist destination, especially for international tourists, projecting recreational, mountaineering, adventure, cultural, religious, historical, cuisine, geographical and other tourism related aspects of Pakistan and highlighting diversities of the provinces, regions, cities etc., variety of food, accommodation, travel, communication and infrastructure facilities etc.

The portal contains information about the top 20 tourist destinations of Pakistan, including K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht Bhai, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar For, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley and Mohenjo-Daro.

It guides the tourists about the beaches and waterfalls, nature and landscape, festivals, spiritual tourism and eco-tourism. Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Sayyed Ezzatullah Zarghami and Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam and diplomats from different countries also attended the ceremony.