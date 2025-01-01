PM inaugurates ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ App

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” Power Smart Mobile Application to bring more transparency to the electricity billing process.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the App in Islamabad today, he said it is a revolutionary technology reform to ensure transparency and benefit for consumers.

The Prime Minister said the mobile application has been introduced in five languages which will promote the national unity and enhance coordination and harmony among provinces.

He directed to introduce this application for every household from Peshawar to Karachi.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is undertaking reforms in the power sector, including revamping of the Boards of DISCOS, merit based appointments and concrete steps against corrupt mafia.

The Prime Minister said the government also held negotiations with the banks to settle down the circular debt which is a big achievement.

Terming power theft as one of the major challenge for the country, he said Pakistan suffers loss of five hundred billion rupees annually due to power theft. He said the Power Ministry and entire team is working to resolve this issue round the clock.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the government passed on the benefits of the reduction of oil prices in the international market to the power sector.

Talking about solarization, the Prime Minister said the government would not discourage the solarization boom in the country as he welcomed the ongoing process, which is regarded as the most cheapest way of producing electricity in the world. He said Pakistan is among a few countries where the solarization process was rapidly taking place.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister announced to abolish the PTV fee from the electricity bills to provide further relief to the consumers.

In his remarks, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, said the government is prioritizing use of latest technology to ensure transparency and providing relief to consumers. He said overbilling is a big issue, but the launching of the App will help resolve this matter.

According to Power Division, the APP will allow electricity consumers to take a picture of their meter on a given date and upload it on the App, based on which their monthly bill will be issued.

“Apna Meter, Apni Reading” application aims to provide an effective solution to long-standing problems such as overbilling, reading errors and reading delays.

This is not just a technology feature, but a tangible reform in governance to empower consumers. Under this system, consumers can keep record of their bills and have a check on the meter-reading process.

Similarly, if both the consumer and the meter reader upload readings, the lower reading will be given priority, which will provide financial protection to the consumers.

Moreover, if the consumer records the reading on the due date, the meter reader readings taken after that day will not be given priority and only the reading provided by the consumer will be fed in the system.

This system is especially beneficial for those consumers who are eligible for government subsidies. This App will also ensure that beneficiaries continue to benefit from their subsidy by providing timely readings.

It will significantly reduce overbilling, unnecessary interventions and complaints.