PM instructs to accelerate building of border markets

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On January 18th, Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed to accelerate the measures concerning the establishment of border markets in Pakistan’s bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran, and planning a wide-ranging strategy at the earliest.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing the meeting to review progress and development concerning the establishment of border markets in bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran.

Advisor to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill, and senior officers were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and senior officers concerned through video-link.

Moreover Prime Minister Imran Khan also underlined the significance of markets for the prosperity and affluence of people liveing in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering areas of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Khan was of view that the establishment of border markets would not only create employment opportunities for the local population but also help check smuggling.

During the meeting was briefed about the federal and provincial level measures adopted till now for building of proposed border markets and for the provision of better business opportunities to the local population at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran border.

The meeting was also briefed about the promotion of trade and employment opportunities for the youth.

Additionally in today’s meeting the dignitaries were informed about the draft PC-1 and the progress on negotiations with Iran and Afghan authorities for establishment of 18 proposed border markets, out of which four would be established under a pilot project.