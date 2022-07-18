PM invites allied parties meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an important meeting of the leaders of the allied parties of the government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

The federal minister in a statement said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had invited the leaders of the coalition parties of the government and PDM to his residence at 96-H Model Town, Lahore. She said that the leaders of the allied parties of the government and PDM will review the overall situation in the country. In the meeting of the leaders of the coalition parties of the government and PDM, there will be consultation on important issues, she added.

