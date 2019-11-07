PM invites foreign companies to invest in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has inexpensive labour and this competent and enterprising youth potential of the country would help the foreign countries to further grow.

He was talking to Chairman of the supervisory Board Huawei Li Jie in Islamabad on Thursday who called on him along with his delegation.

While highlighting huge business opportunities created under the new E-policy the prime minister invited the company to explore business opportunities in this sector. He further urged them to involve brilliant young minds of Pakistan working in technical fields.

He also highlighted attractive incentive package, being offered by the Government to the potential relocating industries. The possibility of relocation of manufacturing units to Pakistan also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister the Digital Pakistan campaign has been launched and would be keen to involve them.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Li Jie informed the Prime Minister about the progress being made by the company in the network domain and said that they have successfully established a new ecosystem so as to become independent of reliance on companies enjoying the monopoly in the field.

He said that the delegation was really impressed with the intellect of the Pakistani students. He said that they were running a Program of merit awards to the students of NAMAL.

Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gillani, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary IT Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.