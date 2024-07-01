PM invites Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

DUSHANBE (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for the transit trade besides emphasising the promotion of regional connectivity by constructing rail tracks and roads between the two countries

The bilateral relations were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda here. The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the steadily expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen the existing fraternal ties. Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the Tajik prime minister on the successful organization of the 3rd High-Level Water Conference and appreciated Tajikistan’s leading role in water diplomacy.

Hailing the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement as a historic moment in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the prime minister expressed the hope that this elevation of the relationship between the two countries would open up new areas of mutually beneficial economic cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz underlined that Pakistan would continue to pursue enhanced engagement with Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, in line with its “Vision Central Asia” policy. He also stressed that enhanced regional connectivity and integration would remain key components for sustainable long-term socio-economic development of the region.

Emphasising the importance of regional ties in the South Asian and Central Asian region, the prime minister suggested that Pakistan host a regional connectivity summit to provide trade corridors to Central Asian countries and promote regional trade. The prime minister welcomed the recent start of international flights between Pakistan and Tajikistan and emphasised increasing the number of flights. He said that religious and cultural values were common between the Tajik and Pakistani people and called for further expansion of social relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz also reiterated the need for enhanced cooperation in culture, education, sports, and people-to-people contacts.

PM, Uzbek President reaffirm commitment to multifaceted relations between two countries: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to the multifaceted relations between the two countries and expanding of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, connectivity, defence, security, culture and people to people contacts.

The two leaders expressed confidence that operationalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement and Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement would further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations. The prime minister met with the Uzbek president on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit being held in Kazakhstan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recognizing the importance of Uzbekistan as a transit point for trade expansion for other countries, the two leaders agreed to focus on this particular area and to this end initiate an examination of the various options available. The Karachi Port’s connectivity to Tirmez was also discussed to enhance trade between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to see a prosperous Central Asia and enhanced regional connectivity. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the common interest of both Pakistan and Uzbekistan for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan which could be a partner in the development and prosperity of the region. The early realization of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project was also discussed.