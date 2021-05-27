Top Stories

PM Johnson denies Cummings’ claims thousands of People died due to his inaction during Covid-19 crisis

24 mins ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

LONDON (Sputnik): The ex-adviser to Boris Johnson previously accused UK Cabinet ministers of falling “disastrously short” of addressing the coronavirus crisis.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed Dominic Cummings’ allegations, saying that some details in the ex-official’s testimony “do not bear any relation to reality”.

“No, I don’t think so, but of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly”, Johnson said, addressing Cummings’ claims that thousands have died due to the PM’s inaction.

The British prime minister also noted that he and his ministers had done everything they could to protect the NHS amid the pandemic.

