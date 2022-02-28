PM Johnson, President Zelenskyy condemn Russian airstrikes against civilians

F.P. Report

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The President updated the Prime Minister on the Ukrainian resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister commended his bravery and that of the Ukrainian people.

The leaders categorically condemned the barbaric airstrikes being carried out by Russia against innocent civilians, including children.

The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on UK military support being sent to Ukraine, and committed to sending more in the coming hours and days.