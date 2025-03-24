PM, Jordanian King discuss ongoing situation in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan to extend his best wishes and warm greetings to him and the brotherly people of Jordan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza.

King Abdullah praised Pakistan’s support for Palestine and lauded its gesture of sending humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Jordan’s efforts, led by King Abdullah himself, for bringing peace in Gaza, ending the violence and ensuring delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the innocent Palestinians.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s strong and enduring bilateral relations with Jordan, across many spheres including defense cooperation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

The Prime Minister extended a most cordial invitation to King Abdullah to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

King Abdullah reciprocated and extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Jordan.