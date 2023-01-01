PM Kakar invites other countries to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has invited other countries to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while endorsing Beijing’s vision of global connectivity.

Addressing the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) on ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ in Beijing on Wednesday, PM Kakar said Pakistan was committed to working with China and other regional partners in achieving the ideals of an open global economy and promoting connectivity on a trans-continental scale. “With shared responsibility and by embracing the vision of working together, we can create a brighter, peaceful, and sustainable future for ourselves and for our generations,” he said.

The two-day forum, which marked the 10 years of the multi-billion dollar cross-regional Belt and Road Initiative, kicked off in Beijing with representatives from 140 countries in attendance.

PM Kakar said Pakistan endorsed China’s vision of global connectivity and also looked forward to joining hands with other partners across borders and regions to materialize the projects. “I am hopeful that together we can shape a world with the bonds that unite us together, rather than the forces that divide us,” he added.

Kakar congratulated President Xi Jinping for his revolutionary idea of the Belt and Road Initiative launched 10 years ago that proved instrumental in bringing common development and shared prosperity.

He termed enhanced connectivity a profound factor in development and progress in the modern age of globalization. “The BRI’s concept of shared future for mankind is not about road and railway infrastructure, but also to create linkages among civilizations and nations,” he said.

Addressing the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation High Level Forum on Connectivity #BRI10Years https://t.co/KiHTG6dA7u — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 18, 2023

Kakar mentioned that the world faced a number of challenges including post-pandemic effects, the divide between the developed and the impoverished, peace, and food security. He highlighted that BRI’s flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) played a crucial role in generating new economic opportunities in Pakistan.

Underscoring its salience for Pakistan’s robust economic development, he endorsed the Chinese proposal for developing CPEC as a corridor of growth, innovation, livelihood, green economy, openness, and inclusiveness.

He underlined the need for a united global response to address complex transnational challenges faced by humankind and to prevent backsliding on the gains achieved under the UN Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda.

Kakar emphasised the urgency of addressing infrastructure gaps in the developing world by investing in transportation, energy, and digital economy.

In Pakistan, he said CPEC’s 50 projects worth $25 billion investment resulted in the creation of modern highways, seaports, airports, and rapid mass transit systems. He said the Government of Pakistan had taken steps to make the country a trade hub by connecting Gwadar with the landlocked countries, thus opening new vistas to the west and beyond.

Kakar expressed confidence that as CPEC crossed its decade of launch, the next phase would be poised to accommodate rural farmers, students, and small tradesmen and ensure improvement in living standards, poverty alleviation, and jobs creation.

He said Pakistan’s collaboration with China in the information technology sector and CPEC’s green corridor would ensure modernization, food security, and agricultural and environmental protection. “This vision promotes cooperation, collective security, inclusive and sustainable development, and a balanced eco-system as the only way to address global challenges,” he said.

Islamabad, Beijing agree to deepen ties

Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen high-level dialogue and engagement besides deepening the political, economic, education, science & technology, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Kakar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF). Accompanied by the ministers and senior officials, the two leaders reaffirmed the time-tested and iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Kakar extended felicitations to the Chinese leadership on the successful holding of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF).

Noting the depth and breadth of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the prime minister termed it as a project of immense significance for the world in terms of connectivity and shared prosperity.

The two leaders discussed bilateral collaboration in the context of CPEC and prospects of further deepening economic linkages.

Kakar underscored the importance of CPEC for Pakistan’s economy and noted with satisfaction its expansion into new areas of development – including industrial development; livelihood projects; ICT; mining and minerals exploration and agriculture. He expressed the confidence that Chinese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will contribute in diversification of Pakistan’s export basket and expansion of its industrial base.

Premier Li Qiang underlined the steady growth of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum of CPEC projects. He hoped that leadership consensus would give further boost to trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The two prime ministers also witnessed the signing ceremony in which several MoUs/Agreements were signed in areas of commerce, communication and transport including MLI, connectivity food security & research, media exchanges, space cooperation, urban sustainable development, capacity building, mineral development and industrial cooperation, climate change, vaccine development.

MoU inked for chili farming in Pakistan

Chinese and Pakistani companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to enhance chilli production in Pakistan.

The agreement underscores the growing economic partnership between the two nations and aims to spice up agricultural endeavors in Pakistan. From the Pakistani side, JW group signed with Qingdao SCO International Trade Group Co. and Qingdao Pinpinxiao Food Co.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the Minister of Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, and other Pakistani officials from the Pakistan embassy and the Ministry of Commerce, CEN reported on Wednesday.

Dr Gohar Ejaz, said that the MoU was expected to not only increase the production of this popular spice but also create job opportunities, improve agricultural practices, and contribute to Pakistan’s export potential.

According to the MoU, the Pakistani side will provide land for farming and industry, labor, and other related facilities to set up a complete package, while the Chinese side will provide technology and investment and will buy chilli from Pakistan.