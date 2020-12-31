PM Khan extends date for fixed tax regime

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has decided to grand one-year extension in date for the Fixed Tax regime. This has also fulfilled a significant demand put up by the construction industry for boosting economic activity and for creating employment in the country.

In addition to this Prime Minister also underlined that the date has been extended till Dec 31, 2021. He also termed this decision as a new year gift for the construction sector which was the key to offset negative impact of Covid19 pandemic on the national economy.

Other than this the Prime Minister has also announced to extend the date for disclosures of source of income by the investors till June 30, 2021 and the one for buyers till March 31, 2023.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement while presiding a meeting on the progress in the construction sector. He also added that the date for completion of projects, has also been extended by one year.

During the meeting Prime Minister had announced PTI government’s construction package, allowing people to invest in the construction sector without disclosing the source of income, in April this year.

The point to ponder is that the Federal Board of Revenue the fixed tax scheme is applicable to builders and developers, who pick for the scheme by registering their projects with the FBR. Builders and developers eligible for this fixed tax scheme include individuals, a company or an Association of Persons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan divulged that so far 186 projects have been registered with the FBR, under the Construction Package, while projects worth another Rs 116 billion were in the pipeline. He added work on 163 projects has been launched in Punjab, while projects worth Rs 136 billion were in approval phase.

Prime Minister was of the opinion that it was expected that the actions would generate an economic activity worth Rs 1500 billion and create 250,000 jobs in Punjab alone.

Khan said similar projects were in different phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and Baluchistan.

He mentioned the approval of the foreclosure law and said now the banks were extending loans for construction of houses for the low-income groups. He said, under the scheme the banks would extend loans worth Rs 378 billion by December 2021.

While talking about the low cost houses, Prime Minister added that the government would provide of Rs 30 billion as subsidy on the loan for markup for the low cost houses, with a maximum of 5 percent on five-marla houses and 7 per cent on ten-marla houses.

He further added that government would provide a grant of Rs 300,000 each for the construction of first 100,000 houses.