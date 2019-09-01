PM Khan fulfills promise of becoming Kashmir’s ambassador: Qureshi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfilling his pledge of becoming the ambassador of Kashmir by raising the human rights’ violations and atrocities at the international level in a timely and effective manner.

Mr Qureshi spoke to the media and asserted that protection of minorities was the responsibility of the government, but regretted that India owning to its fascist ideology has failed to ensure protection of Muslim minority in occupied Kashmir.

“It is the responsibility of everybody to raise voice against oppression on Kashmiris […] unarmed youths are being whisked away and brutally tortured,” he said while referring to India’s fascist policy towards minorities.

He added that on September 27, PM Khan would address a session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with primary focus on the Kashmir dispute.

“Besides, the premier will hold several sideline meetings with officials during his visit to the United States.”

Mr Qureshi stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s narrative has suffered miserable defeat all over the world. “Time has changed […] Modi travelled across [many countries] but India fell flat on her face.”

The foreign minister further referred to the communications blackout, suspension of internet and telephone services in the occupied Himalayan region, and mentioned that such blackout was unprecedented and no example of it in the history.

“Today, Hitler’s ideology through Modi is trying to be imposed in the South Asian region […] two members of the OIC have issued a unanimous statement and hopefully they will stand by our side,” he said, while praising the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for taking a bold stance and urging India to immediately lift stringent curfew in the region.

He thanked opposition parties over passage of joint resolutions in the parliament, although, the political rival parties have not participated in Kashmir rallies for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

About Kartarpur Corridor for facilitating Sikh pilgrims, the minister revealed that more than 80 percent of the work has been completed and the government has decided to welcome Sikhs at the corridor on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Qureshi recalls PM Khan’s address to Islamic Society of North America

Earlier today, Qureshi said PM Khan’s address to Islamic Society of North America was a message to the Muslim world to wake up and break its silence over human rights abuses of oppressed Kashmiris. He stated that the address was effective and timely in the current milieu.

He said the premier had presented a comparative overview of Europe’s Nazism and Hindu fascist ideology of RSS which has been dominating India under Modi regime.

He drew the attention of Europe towards the fact that how destruction was caused by this racist ideology which was again being resonated in India. The PM warned that if this thinking was not stopped or put in check, it would lead to destruction in South Asia.

“This ideology has put millions of Kashmiris put under clampdown and their basic rights have been violated.”

Qureshi said the forum addressed by the PM had representatives from all Muslim nations. He said the PM had made it clear that if OIC does not act vibrantly, it would force Muslims to lose faith on this organisation.

He said Muslims were facing worst atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where they have been denied to perform Friday and Eid prayers and carry out their religious obligations.