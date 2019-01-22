PM Khan promises to steer country out of crucial period

F.P. Report

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledge for steering country out of the present critical period.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis in Doha today, prime minister said, when PTI government was sworn in, it was just like four wickets down for 20 runs on the board.

“But I know very well how to play in pressure situation, sooner the Green Passport will regain its position in the world,” he contented.

Terming Overseas Pakistani as an asset of the nation, PM Khan appreciated their contribution for uplifting the foreign reserves of the country.

I’m fully aware about the problems being faced by you [overseas Pakistanis], the premier maintained.

“Those sending money to Pakistan are ‘heroes’ and those doing money laundering are ‘villains’ of the country,” said prime minister, and added that he will continue fighting the villains of the country.

He said a time is not far away when people will not go overseas in search of jobs as Pakistan is going to become economic hub.

Giving example of Qatar, he said honest leadership can uplift any country of the world as it spent the money generated from the gas sector for the prosperity and uplift of the country.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has huge potential for tourism and it can earn billions of dollars from this sector.

He said Pakistan has fascinating beaches, snow clad peaks, religious sights of Sikhism, Buddhism, and Hinduism to attract large number of tourists from across the globe.

Concluding his address, PM Khan thanked Qatari leadership for inviting him and according him a warm reception. He also thanked overseas Pakistanis for their precious time.