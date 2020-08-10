PM Khan thanks people for participating in one-day tree plantation derive

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked all those who came out on his call to participate in the one-day tree plantation derive on Sunday across the country.

In his message on the Twitter, PM Imran said: “From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees.”

“I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today,” PM Imran said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the country s largest tree plantation drive on Sunday with the aim of planting 3.5 million saplings in the country in a single day.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, Imran Khan thanked all those who had participated in the tree plantaion drive today.

He said that Pakistan was at number five in the list of most affected countries by climate change. Our wheat production has fallen over the past two years due to climate change and unprecedented rainfall, he added.

Imran said that if we keep continuing on this path, then some of the areas will become deserts. “It is our responsibility to make the country green for future generations,” he added.

He said that This is just the start. This is an ongoing battle, we are not doing this for us. We are doing it for the future generations. We have started the process of planting more trees to make the country green.

In a tweet on Saturday, the premier had asked members of parliament, the chief ministers of all the provinces and volunteers from the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force to participate in the plantation drive, which is being carried out on Tiger Force Day, today.

Prime Minister said that the target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it.