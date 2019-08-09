PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a federal cabinet meeting to review the latest situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir, on Friday (today).

According to reports, federal cabinet will give a tougher stance against the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and revocation of the special status to the valley. The cabinet will also give approval in principal to suspend trade ties with India besides discussing a 12-point agenda including strategies of public interests.

Sources said that the cabinet will mull over approving permission for the construction of high-rise buildings in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.

The chief executive of National Fertilizers Corporation (NFC) is likely to be removed from his position after the formal approval of the cabinet members.

A briefing would be held for the implementation of ‘Ehsaas’ poverty alleviation programme and the performance of the communication ministry and implementation of previous decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

The agenda also includes the extension of licences to two airline companies, approvals of Federal Institute of Hyderabad, Allied Health Professional & Paramedics Act 2019, names for the board of directors of the industries and production ministry.