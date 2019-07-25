PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday) which will be held at the Prime Minister’s office.

All the cabinet members have been asked to make sure their presence in the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet would be briefed about PM Imran’s US visit. The cabinet would also discuss no confidence motion of opposition against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and the overall political situation in the country.