PM Khan’s plane makes emergency landing due to technical fault

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plane makes emergency landing in New York on Saturday due to a technical fault as jewas travelling back to Pakistan on after a successful tour of the United States.

According to reports, the minor technical fault was being fixed and there was no cause for concern. The technical fault was noticed when the airplane was near Toronto.

PM Imran will spend the rest of his day in New York and board the airplane once the technical fault has been fixed. It is not immediately clear when the fault will be fixed.