PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday launched the countrywide monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said he had directed the concerned departments and institutions to plant at least 100 million saplings across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) to save the country from the impacts of climate change that badly hit the country in 2022. He said the tree plantation would also help reducing air pollution. The prime minister directed the relevant authorities in the federal and provincial governments to play their role in spreading the plantation drive to every corner to make Pakistan a green and pollution-free country.

He also asked all Pakistani citizens to help the government by fully participating in the plantation drive to save the country from climate change disasters and provide a healthy environment. On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the area-wise plantation targets across the country.

Govt allocates historic budget for growth of IT, Telecom sectors: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government had allocated a historic development budget in the current fiscal year, for the promotion of Information Technology and Telecom sectors. He said the incumbent government was prioritizing steps for increasing country’s IT export. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a four-member delegation of GSM Association, led by its Asia Pacific head Julian Gorman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Khawaja Fatima, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman and other relevant senior officials. The prime minister observed that GSMA had significant and vital role in the digitization processes and welcomed holding of

Digital National Summit in Islamabad for the promotion of telecommunication and IT. He said the mechanism processes for IT sector reforms and digitization was being implemented and the focus was made on common man’s better access to Internet, digital infrastructure, E-Governance, professional training of youth in the digital skills and innovations, besides promotion of business in this sector.

“Our vision envisaged access to smart phone by every individual, broadband Internet facility to every household and facility of QR Code for all businesses, ” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying. The delegation apprised the prime minister of GSMA role throughout the world, including Pakistan, over promotion of telecom services and expressed its keen interest in enhancing cooperation with the government in IT and telecom sectors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan was a key priority for the incumbent government.

In a meeting with former Senate Chairman and Balochistan Assembly Member Sadiq Sanjrani, the prime minister discussed various issues related to the Balochistan province. The prime minister announced that the Chagai Mineral Corridor was being developed to maximize the use of Balochistan’s mineral reserves, and several additional projects were under consideration for the corridor, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.