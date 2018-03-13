PM lauds meritorious services of outgoing PAF chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday appreciated long meritorious services of the outgoing Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, NI (M) for the defence of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for the Air Chief for his future life and endeavours. The outgoing Air Chief paid a farewell call on him at the Prime Minister’s Office, said a press release.

Later, the Prime Minister also hosted a lunch for the outgoing Air Chief. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M), National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior officials were present during the lunch.

