PM lauds overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday terming the nine million overseas Pakistanis the country’s “biggest asset” said their remittances had kept afloat the national economy.

“By the time we achieve the required volume of exports, the remittances by overseas Pakistanis are the only way to keep our economy moving,” he said in his address at the launch of digital incentives for expatriates, including Roshan Apni Car (car finance) and Roshan Samaji Khidmat (charity).

Imran Khan said to tap the potential of overseas Pakistanis, the government was keen to maximum facilitate them through simplified online procedures of investments.

He mentioned that the country’s foreign remittances witnessed a record high level during last year, crossing $1 billion mark.

“However, this is just the tip of iceberg as immense possibilities lie ahead if more overseas Pakistanis divert resources towards the promising projects including construction sector,” he said.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the private banks for supporting the government’s initiatives aimed at facilitating the overseas Pakistanis.

He regretted that poor economic strategies of previous governments led to difficulties in boom and bust cycle, which directly affected the life of common man.