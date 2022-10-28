PM lauds role of police in eradicating terrorism

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the role of police in eradicating terrorism from the country and maintaining law and order. Addressing the passing out parade of the 48th Specialized Training Programme of Police Service of Pakistan at National Police Academy, the prime minister paid tribute to the immense sacrifices rendered by the police force in the line of duty.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the police would live up to the expectations of people and would never refrain from any sacrifice to maintain law and order. The prime minister emphasized setting up a counter-terrorism centre and forensic laboratory in the capital and urged working out a project in this regard.

He mentioned that the Counter-Terrorism Department and Punjab Science Agency were role model departments, which needed to be replicated in other parts of the country. The prime minister congratulated the cadets who achieved awards in their professional field and also expressed satisfaction over the contribution of women police force towards national development.

He urged the cadets to demonstrate dedication, professionalism and commitment in their field. Shehbaz Sharif said the government despite financial constraints would provide funds to Islamabad police to enhance its professional capacity. He announced that the adjacent vacant land to the National Police Academy would be transferred in the name of academy by this evening.

He also announced to raise the salaries of faculty and staff of the academy at par with other police training institutions. The prime minister regretted that Pakistan despite being blessed with all resources lagged behind from the rest of the world in the area of progress and development. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to work for the progress and development of the country.

He congratulated the graduating officers and their parents. He also lauded the staff of the academy for imparting the required skills to all police officers. Commandant National Police Academy Allah Dino Khawaja said 24 officers including seven lady officers passed out from the academy.

He said those officials who were passing out had been imparted training as per modern policing techniques and urged them to serve people professionally. He said training of young officers had been designed to be academically challenging and physically rigorous to prepare them for leading modern police forces in the 21st century. The Commandant NPA said officers had been given thorough exposure of forensic science, cyber-crime, public order duties, investigations and operations. The prime minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the United States for additional $30 million flood relief assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

“Grateful to US govt for the announcement of an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance for flood victims,” he said in a tweet. He mentioned that with the onset of winter, the challenges of food, health and shelter still persisted. Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to show urgency in contributing to the UN flash appeal on relief assistance for the flood-struck people of Pakistan.”World should promptly contribute to UN aid appeal to mitigate the impact of tragedy,” he said. US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations in Pakistan.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity-building efforts to $97 million this year. The new funding, according to a press statement by the US embassy, will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach more than 4 million people. With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters. The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches.

PM directs disbursement of resources for early rehabilitation of flood-affected on priority: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned departments to ensure the disbursement of all resources for early rehabilitation of the flood-affected people on top priority.

He was chairing a meeting to review the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. He was briefed on Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) prepared with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations agencies. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed the prime minister on the extensive measures being taken to rehabilitate the flood-affected people. The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal of National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) , Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Additional Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

