PM lauds WB’s support to Pakistan’s legitimate position on Indus Waters Treaty

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international law, achieving prosperity and maintaining regional peace.

Talking to World Bank’s Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Ousmane Dione in Islamabad today, he emphasized Pakistan’s determination to resolve issues through dialogue.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated World Bank’s principled support for Pakistan’s legitimate position in light of India’s unilateral and illegal actions that undermine important international agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Prime Minister was also appreciative of the strategic role of the Country Partnership Framework in supporting Pakistan’s development priorities, especially in the sectors of energy, human development, climate change and governance reforms.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the World Bank’s timely and generous support during the devastating floods of 2022, which enabled Pakistan to initiate immediate relief efforts as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation activities.

The World Bank’s Regional Vice President reaffirmed commitment to strengthening and expanding longstanding partnership with Pakistan and supporting key sectors of the economy.

He commended Pakistan’s ongoing macroeconomic recovery and lauded the government’s efforts to lead the country toward financial stability and sustainable development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they expressed a joint resolve to further strengthen their cooperation in the coming years to achieve long-term development goals and build a prosperous future for the people of Pakistan.