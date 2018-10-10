PM launches ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ at a special ceremony in Islamabad this afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the target of the Government is to ensure provision of five million affordable houses for under-privileged classes during the next five years.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the programme would not only help realize the dream of a shelter for the poor but also create employment opportunities. It will also attract local and foreign investment and stimulate about forty related industries.

“It will also attract local and foreign investment and stimulate about forty related industries,” he said adding that the project will help around 40 industries to grow.

Prime Minister announced formation of a Naya Pakistan Housing Authority to serve as one window for all construction related formalities. The Authority would be set up in three months and till then a Task Force would look after the housing project.

A National Financial Regulatory Body would be set up in two months to remove hurdles in financing of construction of houses.

A legal framework would also be prepared to ensure that there are no legal hurdles in the way of implementation of housing project.

He said a Land Bank would be instituted to identify land with Federal Government, Housing Ministry, provincial governments and local bodies.

The Prime Minister said in the first phase pilot projects would be launched in seven districts of the country. He said a registration process would be initiated in these districts from tomorrow with the cooperation of NADRA to gather data for housing needs of the people.

“In the first phase pilot projects would be launched in seven districts of the country and a registration process would be initiated in these districts from tomorrow with the cooperation of NADRA to gather data for housing needs of the people,” said PM Khan.

He said the Federal Government is launching its first project for its employees and registration for the same would begin from tomorrow. Punjab Government would also launch a similar project.

The Prime Minister explained that the Government would serve as a facilitator while construction activity would be undertaken by the private sector.

The Prime Minister said as the project would require huge manpower, training programmes would be launched to impart skills to people. He said seven thousand skills teaching institutes would be established in the country.

He hoped that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would prove to be flagship project of the Government bringing prosperity to the country.

At the outset, the Prime Minister referred to the debate on Pakistan’s decision to go to the IMF and said the country was passing through financial crisis but assured that he will steer the nation out of this difficult time.

He said the Government is resorting to the short term measures to ensure repayment of foreign loans. For this purpose, it would approach both friendly countries and the IMF to meet the immediate requirement of 10 to 12 billion dollars.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Allah Almighty has bestowed the country with rich resources but these were not managed properly. He asked people to rest assured and he would be able to exploit the true potential of the country.

The Prime Minister said he would soon give a road map for overcoming economic challenges of the country.

Advertisements