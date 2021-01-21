PM launches online inheritance system

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to launch the online system for issuance of letters of administration and succession certificates within 15-day period on Thursday.

He also added that the step would to a great extent facilitate the local citizens and overseas Pakistanis.

Prime minister was of the view that the main objective of digitalization of inheritance system was to facilitate the general public and provide them justice without any unwarranted delay.

While addressing the ceremony, PM added that the letters of administration and succession certificates, which earlier took around two to seven years to issue, will now take two weeks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also added that the government considered the law reforms decisive in ensure justice through people-friendly legislation.

He also expressed great regret for the delay in issue associated to inheritance of property caused utmost grievances to the heirs, mainly among the families dispersed abroad.

While talking about criminal activities he added that the on the whole system that denied the spirit of facilitation for general public in fact encouraged criminal activities in form of bribery or illegal occupation of property.

“When crime pays, crime multiplies, he said.

Prime Minister also underlined reforms saying that, despite of reforms in the Civil Procedure Courts the government would bring development and improvement in the Criminal Justice System as well.

For the purpose, all the stakeholders, including judiciary and lawyers would be taken on board, he added.

Referring to State of Madina, Prime Minister remarked that the main goal of his government was to emulate the welfare State of Madina, where revenues and wealth were diverted towards uplift and facilitation of the underprivileged.

During his address Prime Minister also appreciated Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim and his team for materialize the complicated task meant to facilitate the common man.

While commenting Dr Farogh Nasim added that the Law Ministry had devised a mechanism to establish Succession Facilitation Units in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates.

Nasim also underscored that the certificates would be issued within “15 days of initiation” of application by the legal heirs of the deceased.