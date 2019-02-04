PM launches ‘Sehat Card Scheme’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the first phase of ‘Sehat Card Scheme’ on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony in the federal capital, PM Khan said “eradicating poverty is central to our all policies,” adding that people become poor owing to expenses of their medical treatment.

“A poor man who makes his ends meet after much difficulty can not afford medical treatments,” the facility of Sehat card will ease the issues faced by poor citizens, the prime minister continued.

It is not easy to behold a family member suffering from cancer, “when my mother was diagnosed with cancer, we had to take her abroad for treatment as there was no cancer hospital,” he recounted.

Under the scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

In the first phase, health cards will be distributed in Islamabad and they will be distributed in tribal areas and all over the country in the next month.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The card holders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.