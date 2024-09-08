PM launches week-long anti-polio drive in 115 districts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today launched a special anti-polio campaign for the complete eradication of polio from the country.

He inaugurated the campaign across 115 districts nationwide, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five against this debilitating disease.

Under the seven-day anti-polio drive, beginning from tomorrow, around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad this evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said we are grateful to the partners and friendly international organizations cooperating with the government to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

He hoped that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments and partners, will succeed in completely eradicating polio from the country.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that polio eradication efforts will bear fruit.

He commended the efforts of federal and provincial officials, polio workers, and security personnel in the fight against poliovirus.

He urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

He requested the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams for the safe future of their children.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also administered polio drops to children.