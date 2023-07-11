PM lays foundation stone of eight mega projects in D.I.Khan

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif performed ground breaking of eight mega development project for southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Dera Ismail Khan today.

Addressing the event, he said a comprehensive economic revival Programme is being constituted for bringing revolution in the sectors of agriculture, IT, road infrastructure and Industries.

The Prime Minister said billions of rupees scholarships have been disbursed among youth besides distributing millions of laptops among talented students. He said the government also distributed one hundred billion rupees among flood affectees.

Shehbaz Sharif said the coalition government of PDM worked hard for economic stability and strengthening democracy in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said people are suffering due to flawed policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and its deal with the IMF. He thanked Almighty Allah for enabling him to pull the country out of the risk of default.

On this occasion the Prime minister laid the foundation stone of construction of several link roads from Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dera -Zhob transmission line along with sub grid station and projects related to provision of Oil and Natural gas to the people of the area.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony, Minister of State Musadik Malik said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working on the agenda of putting the development of the country first, and politics second.

The Minister of State said the Prime Minister has given him the task of providing employment opportunities to the youth of the country.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s GDP growth will increase.