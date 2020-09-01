PM likely to unveil Karachi Transformation Plan soon: Sindh Governor

KARACHI (NNI): Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), is being devised which is expected to be unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a next few days.

Addressing a press conference along with Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar in Karachi, Imran Ismail said that all stakeholders will also be taken on board in the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP). He said that the federal government wants to extend every possible help to Sindh in this hard time, without any discrimination and these efforts of the Federal Government are really very serious that had never been made in past 70 years.

Philanthropists representing different Punjab-based welfare organizations were also present on the occasion. Imran Ismail said that Punjab-based welfare organizations will provide interest-free loans for reconstruction and repair of around 10,000 rain-hit houses in Sindh, including Karachi.

The Sindh Governor said that ration bags amounting Rs 3000 to 3500 each, will also be distributed among 100,000 rain-affected families in Sindh. He said that he along with Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar will also visit rain-affected areas in Badin on Wednesday.

He said that the recent unprecedented rain has caused damages all over Sindh province including Karachi. Even the posh areas like Clifton and DHA – Karachi have also been affected by the heavy rain, which is, Imran Ismail said he has seen first time in his life.

Speaking about appointment of Administrator in Karachi, the Sindh Governor said that efforts are being made to appoint honest and dedicated person as Administrator Karachi with the consultation and mutual understanding of all stakeholders.

The matter of appointment of Administrator Karachi would be discussed in a working committee that also have chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other Sindh ministers as its members, he noted. He told a questioner that the recent monsoon heavy rain was unprecedented and no city in the world is planned to handle over 400 millimeters rain as mostly cities are planned for 100 to 150 mm rain.

He told another questioner that three flyovers, green lines bus, different roads, cleaning of nullahs and other development projects have been given by the Federal Government to Karachi. The Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined at the moment to provide every possible help to the affectees of rain, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that the purpose of his visit is to help the rain-affectees of Sindh and express solidarity with the affectees, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the NGOs from Punjab and people of Punjab. He said that we want to provide help to rain-affectees in Sindh with the coordination and cooperation of Sindh-based welfare organizations and concerned departments.

He told a questioner that we all are “Pakistanis” and he along with his team members will also meet all stakeholders including the chief minister of Sindh, because we want to work with for relief activities in the rain-hit areas.

He pointed out that the Punjab-based NGOs will provide interest-free loans for repair and reconstruction of houses in rain-hit areas and these loans will be provided on easy terms, to facilitate the affectees in reconstruction of their houses.

He recalled that the situation with regard to the coronavirus has also been improved in Pakistan due to foresight of Prime Minister Imran Khan, active role of concerned departments and cooperation of all segments of the society.

Representatives of welfare organizations Baitusalam, DWP Foundation, Sarwar Foundation and other notables were also present on the occasion.