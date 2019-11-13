PM links tax collection for economic stability

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed that revenue and tax collection were key drivers for the economic stability, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had a significant role in that regard.

Addressing a gathering of taxmen of FBR, he said the countrymen were generous in charity giving, but shirk of paying taxes, and urged the FBR officials to devise reforms which could restore people’s confidence in the tax machinery, besides enhancing their performance coupled with easy tax payment system.

The prime minister also assured the FBR officials that they would be fully taken on board on tax reforms as their role had been crucial in the country’s economic stability.

He said Pakistan had been at the historical crossroads and his government was committed for reforms in the revenue and tax systems, which had already been started.

The government through its holistic approach had been introducing all bracing reforms, with exports witnessing a surge and the stock exchange gaining momentum, he added.

The prime minister also expressed his satisfaction over the country’s enhanced performance in the ease of doing business as its business outlook had been enhanced by 7 per cent. He asked the FBR authorities to give their input and feedback on the tax collection.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, and senior officials were present during the interaction.

The prime minister said without efficient functioning of the FBR, the country could not achieve financial stability. He said the country could not run on the old pattern as the present government had inherited the biggest financial deficit and current account deficit. Half of the tax collection, in the first year, was spent on debt servicing, he added.

He said collection of Rs 8 trillion tax was not difficult, unless all the stakeholders considered it as their national responsibility and sacred duty to work for the achievement of that task. The tax collection during the fiscal year was targeted at Rs 5.5 trillion.

The prime minister observed that if steps for the collection of enhanced tax were not taken, it could give rise to complications in the future as those were also vital for the human resource development.