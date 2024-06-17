PM, Malaysian counterpart to redouble efforts for truce in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to redouble efforts for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as to ensure provision of essential aid to the innocent Palestinian brethren.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings with Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The prime minister conveyed his sincere wishes and prayers for the prosperity and progress of the fraternal people of Malaysia as well as for the Muslim Ummah, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Monday.

While discussing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s principled and consistent stance on the Palestinian cause, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Underscoring the close and cordial relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia, the prime minister expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen their relations which were marked by commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden the historic ties between Pakistan and Malaysia in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade and investment.

While recalling their recent warm and productive meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Special Meeting in Riyadh in April 2024, as well as two telephone conversations in the last four months, the two leaders underscored the need for maintaining regular high-level exchanges. In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for graciously accepting his invitation to visit Pakistan in the very near future.

On X account, the prime minister said that he was delighted to have spoken with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia today and exchange warm greetings on Eidul Azha. Conveyed best wishes and prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Malaysia. Exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest, he said.

“Also agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges to broaden fraternal ties between our two brotherly countries. Looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Pakistan very soon,” the prime minister further posted on X.

PM, President Kassym-Jomart discuss bilateral, regional issues: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday discussed bilateral as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister emphasized that enhanced connectivity between the two countries was critical for economic and trade relations and the two sides need to maintain their focus on this important dimension. The prime minister held a telephone conversation on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The two dignitaries exchanged Eid greetings and prayers for the peoples of both countries. The Kazakh president expressed his delight on the prime minister’s election for the second time and remarked that this would help strengthen Pakistan’s political and economic situation.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of their bilateral relationship and reaffirmed shared desire to expand cooperation between both countries to its full potential, particularly in trade and investment,” PM Office Media Wing said in a press statement. While underscoring the significance of regional cooperation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to his participation in the upcoming SCO Heads of State meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on 3-4 July, 2024.

The Kazakh president expressed his happiness on learning of the prime minister’s participation in next month’s Summit, where the invited leaders would discuss a comprehensive agenda to advance regional cooperation. The prime minister also extended a cordial invitation to the president of Kazakhstan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which he graciously accepted.

On X account, the prime minister said that he had a wonderful conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Eid ul Adha. “Exchanged warm greetings and discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relations, especially trade & investment as well as regional cooperation. Look forward to my visit to Astana for the SCO Heads of State meeting next month,” he said in the post.

Shehbaz conveys Eid greetings to UAE president; lauds consistent support to Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed warm greetings to him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The two leaders extended best wishes and prayers for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE and Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s deep appreciation to President Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan and also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the Emirates through thick and thin.

Recalling his “most productive” visit to the UAE in May 2024, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to transforming the fraternal and special ties between the two countries into an enduring and mutually beneficial strategic partnership, especially focused on trade and investment. Emphasizing the significance of frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated to the UAE president an invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed graciously conveyed his acceptance of the invitation and agreed to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an early date. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact to advance their shared desire to take the brotherly and close ties between the two countries to even greater heights.

PM, Sheikh Ahmad exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Kuwait: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, and export of skilled labour.

They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to working closely together for the advancement of shared goals and objectives. The prime minister extended warm Eidul Azha greetings to Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait in a cordial telephone conversation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

This was the first interaction between the two prime ministers since the Kuwaiti Prime Minister assumed office in April this year. On this auspicious occasion, the prime minister conveyed his sincere wishes and prayers for peace, prosperity and happiness of the brotherly people of Kuwait as well as Muslims around the world.

During their conversation, the two prime ministers reaffirmed the significance of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, characterized by mutual respect, shared values, and common religious heritage. Tracing the historic ties between both countries who had always stood by each other, especially in difficult times, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had visited the then Amir of Kuwait when the Government of Kuwait was temporarily based in Taif due to Iraq’s forcible occupation in 1990-91.

This gesture of solidarity bore testament to the close and enduring ties between both countries. In response, the prime minister of Kuwait reciprocated the warm sentiments and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

While referring to the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait, the prime minister thanked the Government of Kuwait for hosting a large Pakistani community who were gainfully employed and contributing to the economic development of both countries.

PM offers Eidul Azha prayer at Model Town; prays for country’s progress: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered the prayer of Eidul Azha here at the Model Town mosque. The prime minister prayed for peace and progress of the country and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Following the prayer, he mixed up with the people there and exchanged Eid greetings with them. Earlier, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the prime minister said that the day served as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity. “On this day, we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he stated.