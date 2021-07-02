PM meets Azerbaijan envoy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan highly valued its close brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, and hoped that bilateral relations would be further strengthened, including through regular high-level exchanges.

The prime minister expressed these views as he received Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada for his farewell call.

The Azeri ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, to the prime minister. He also thanked the prime minister on Pakistan’s steadfast support on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the recent liberation of occupied territories.

Imran congratulated Ambassador Alizada on successful completion of his assignment in Pakistan, and appreciated his contributions to the deepening and broadening of Pakis-tan-Azerbaijan relations.