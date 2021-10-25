PM meets Bahraini counterpart

F.P. Report

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met with Crown Prince and the Prime Mininter of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa on the side-lines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit.

The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two fraternal countries in diverse fields.

They discussed a range of issues of bilateral importance and also exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan and Bahrain have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties.

Recalling his visit to Bahrain in December 2019, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of regular high-level exchanges to further reinforce the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

The Crown Prince underlined that Bahrain deeply valued its relationship with Pakistan and was committed to upgrade it in all dimensions.